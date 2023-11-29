The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 9,059 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $29,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 971,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,810,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Paychex by 113.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 28,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

