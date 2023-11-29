The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.86% of Ambarella worth $27,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Ambarella by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.