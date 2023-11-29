The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $27.11 Million Stock Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,854 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.71% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $27,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,746,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,698,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NIC stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,789.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,789.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $235,467.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,371.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,597. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NIC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens cut Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

