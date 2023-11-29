The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $28.23 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $28,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,589.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $815.85 and a 52 week high of $1,608.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,317.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,280.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

