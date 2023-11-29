The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $30.22 Million Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186,601 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $30,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,139,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 3,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $78,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,350. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $33.92.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

