The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cummins were worth $27,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $223.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

