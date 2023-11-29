The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $27,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.7 %

ROK opened at $269.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.71 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.