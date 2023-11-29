The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,969 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.24% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,423,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,069,000 after buying an additional 78,693 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

