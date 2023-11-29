The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $28,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 110.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

