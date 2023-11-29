The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $26,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $150,692,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,182,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $61,072,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $214.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

