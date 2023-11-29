The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.41% of Catalent worth $31,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

In other Catalent news, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

