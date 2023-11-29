The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,733 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.99% of Sage Therapeutics worth $27,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAGE. Wedbush upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $49.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.