The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,040 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $27,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.00.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

