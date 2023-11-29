The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,174 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $30,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,994,000 after acquiring an additional 30,444 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after buying an additional 96,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,655,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $543.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $336.63 and a one year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

