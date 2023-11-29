The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $26,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.