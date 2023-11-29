The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $31,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

