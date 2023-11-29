The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of RMR opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $742.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,827,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after buying an additional 104,710 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,439,000 after buying an additional 82,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

