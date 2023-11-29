The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,107,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 886,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.16% of Southern worth $5,487,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,223,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 201,171 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 112,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Southern by 280.2% in the second quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 28,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.14. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,905. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

