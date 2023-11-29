The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

