The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$92.42.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$92.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
