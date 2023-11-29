The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $36.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.