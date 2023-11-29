The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $36.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
