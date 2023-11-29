Thematics Asset Management Acquires 3,971 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.5% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 582,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.