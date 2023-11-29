Thematics Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $17,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $215,125,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.77. The stock had a trading volume of 165,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.71 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.15.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

