Thematics Asset Management Boosts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. PTC makes up 1.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in PTC were worth $24,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Up 0.6 %

PTC stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.36. 80,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $763,367. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.