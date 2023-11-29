Thematics Asset Management Buys 3,111 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.1% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.63. 175,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,954. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

