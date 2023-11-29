Thematics Asset Management Cuts Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Thematics Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $16,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,314,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $16,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,314,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,085.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,327 shares of company stock valued at $42,568,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE WMS traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $122.05. 30,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $134.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

