Thematics Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,000 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.65% of Varonis Systems worth $19,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,643,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,109,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,595,000 after buying an additional 115,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,589,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,867,000 after acquiring an additional 100,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. 184,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

