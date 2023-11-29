Thematics Asset Management Has $10.03 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.57.

Intuit Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $19.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $584.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,415. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $599.00. The company has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.