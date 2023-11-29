Thematics Asset Management Has $11.20 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Exponent were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Exponent by 0.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,849. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.47.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

