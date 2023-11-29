Thematics Asset Management Has $12.14 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $411.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,300. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.98 and a 200 day moving average of $394.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,112 shares of company stock valued at $16,604,284. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

