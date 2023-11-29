Thematics Asset Management Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AOS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.81. 42,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,145. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.