Thematics Asset Management Has $14.67 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 27.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $1,489,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 74,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,927. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $55.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.