Thematics Asset Management Has $27.34 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 1.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $27,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.61.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $550.72. The stock had a trading volume of 148,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $562.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

