Thematics Asset Management Has $33.59 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,726 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises about 1.6% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $33,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JCI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 450,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

