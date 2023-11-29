Thematics Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.08% of Global Payments worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,583,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.36. 97,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

