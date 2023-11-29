Theta Fuel Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $276.36 million and $3.58 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00024124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001995 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,363,854,024 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

