Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 180.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

