Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.