Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Up 3.6%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.11 and last traded at $69.67. 1,813,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,390,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,587 shares of company stock worth $35,137,653. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 306.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $1,278,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.7% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 297,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after buying an additional 26,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

