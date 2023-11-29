Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth $682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 48.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 263,567 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 957.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

TNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,486.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

