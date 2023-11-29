Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Update

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the October 31st total of 517,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Treasure Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TGL opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Treasure Global has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.18.
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 615.47% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Treasure Global will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Treasure Global
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Treasure Global Company Profile
Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.
