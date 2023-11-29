Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,259 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after buying an additional 251,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 18.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 828,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

