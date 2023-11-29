Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.14 Million Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,098 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Xerox by 1.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,968,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xerox by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after acquiring an additional 52,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 133,551 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:XRX opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 96.15%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

