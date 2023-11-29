Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.18 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,478 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sony Group Trading Up 0.3 %
SONY opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Sony Group
Sony Group Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sony Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.