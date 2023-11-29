Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.18 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,478 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONY opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

