Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.18 Million in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of MaxLinear as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200,325 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 44,100.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 23.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 73,282 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 12.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 107,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 866,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

