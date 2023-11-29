Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2 Million Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Owens & Minor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.6% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 132,948 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $395,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.4% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

OMI stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,726.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,470 shares of company stock valued at $774,224. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

