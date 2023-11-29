Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $58,359,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after acquiring an additional 434,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

