Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.8% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.82%.

PB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

