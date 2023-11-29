Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,401 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

