Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $224.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.43 and a fifty-two week high of $226.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.66.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

